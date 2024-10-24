Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Building collapse: Survivors share stories of narrow escape

Of the estimated 20 people trapped in the debris, eight have been confirmed dead, while 18 have been rescued so far. Authorities fear that a few more may still be trapped inside.
Himadyuthi Deshpande
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 22:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Trisha Naveen
Trisha Naveen
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 22:11 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBuilding Collapse

Follow us on :

Follow Us