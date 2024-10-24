Building collapse: Survivors share stories of narrow escape

<p>Bengaluru: Rescue operations continued in full swing a day after the building collapse in Anjanadri Layout, Babusapalya.</p>.<p>Of the estimated 20 people trapped in the debris, eight have been confirmed dead, while 18 have been rescued so far. Authorities fear that a few more may still be trapped inside.</p>.<p><strong>Residents in shock</strong></p>.<p>When DH visited the site on Wednesday morning, rescue efforts were ongoing, and the community remained in shock. Residents said the construction of the residential building was nearly complete, with only interior work like plumbing, flooring, and carpentry left.</p>.<p>Trisha Naveen, whose house is across the collapsed structure, recalled running outside when she heard the deafening sound. "Our car was parked right next to the building, and we had just struck a deal to sell it. A massive chunk of falling debris crushed the car beyond repair. We have lost close to Rs 2 lakh," she told DH.</p>.<p>Lack of safety measures</p>.<p>Anil Kumar, a worker from Bihar, said two of his close friends died in the collapse.</p>.<p>"There were no safety measures, and we were living in shacks. The men were paid Rs 800 a day, and the women Rs 1,000. I escaped because I had stepped out of the building for just 10 minutes, and when I returned, it had collapsed," Anil said.</p>.<p>Anil has been helping the police count and locate workers. "One of the missing workers has a wife and young children back in Bihar. I hope he is still alive," he added.</p>.<p>Another worker, Vasu, told DH that his father, Govindaraju, succumbed to injuries sustained in the collapse.</p>.<p><strong>Swift police response</strong></p>.<p>The police were the first to respond, immediately initiating rescue efforts.</p>.<p>"We did not know how many people were trapped. We brought gas cutters, cut through the second-floor grill, and entered the building," a police officer said. The rescue team relied on information from the rescued workers and their families, though the exact number of those still trapped remains uncertain.</p>.<p>The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also joined the operation, using sniffer dogs to locate survivors. "We started the initial rescues with smaller machines to break through the debris," said an officer. NDRF personnel fear more people may still be inside.</p>