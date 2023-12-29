Businesses coping with KRV protest aftermath

Several businesses in the CBD wore a sombre look on Thursday, a day after activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) held a protest-cum-awareness rally through the city that quickly turned violent. However, many carried out business as usual, reporting no negative effect on sales and services.
On Wednesday, popular retail stores and eateries clustered around Cunningham Road, New Airport Road, Lavelle Road and Vittal Mallya Road were in for a rude shock as they helplessly watched members of the KRV hit at, trash and tear their advertisement boards or break pieces off their embossed signboards.
Thursday brought forth an unusual sight: Many businesses had their names covered with cloth. Two popular clothing stores on Brigade Road had also displayed the Karnataka flag on their signboards. A broken embossed signboard at Vittal Mallya Road was covered with green cloth. UB City mall authorities fixed large mesh coverings outside the building and covered with paper and cloth the names of the Prestige Group on the building.
However, it was business as usual in many affected stores, some seeing a greater crowd than usual, too.
“We have been getting a lot of calls and are seeing a lot of people walk-ins today, so our business has not been hit. But our management is yet to decide the damages and the repair costs,” said the manager of a clothing store.
Similarly, two places that see regular customers lining at the doors every day – a microbrewery and a coffee shop – did not see a dip in customers due to Wednesday’s events.
“Business has continued on as always. In my opinion, it has been a little better than a typical Thursday,” said an employee at the coffee shop.
Suhail Yousuf, Secretary of Brigade Shops and Establishments Association, said that over 90 per cent of the stores in and around Brigade Road had Kannada prominently displayed on their signboards while the remaining businesses have been asked to implement the rule before February 28.
“These types of unnecessary threats by such groups are unacceptable. Why must they spread fear? Why aren’t they spreading love for the language instead?” he asked.
Bhoopalam Srinath, immediate past president of the Bangalore Traders’ Association, explained that although there wasn’t an atmosphere of fear among the business owners, they were exercising caution as some stores that did display Kannada signboards also bore damages.
“Vandalism is not okay. Let them (the activists) give the stores time to implement the rule because their sentiment for Kannada is understandable but vandalising property is not the solution.”