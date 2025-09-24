Businessman, contract killer arrested for plotting textile store owner murder in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A local businessman and an interstate contract killer have been arrested by the Bagalagunte police for plotting to murder a rival textile store owner.</p>.<p>Business rivalry is said to be the motive.</p>.<p>The police have arrested Venaram, 40, owner of a fashion clothing shop on Bagalagunte Main Road, and Vinod Jat, 40, a native of Sojat Taluk, Pali District, Rajasthan, who was hired to kill Nemaram.</p>.<p>The issue surfaced when Nemaram filed a complaint with the Bagalagunte police on September 17, saying he suspected Venaram had hired someone to kill him.</p>.Two inspectors, three police staff suspended in Bengaluru corruption case .<p>According to the complaint, Nemaram had lured away an employee of Venaram, who owns the adjacent shop, with a higher salary. This led to a decline in sales for Venaram.</p>.<p>Overcome by jealousy, Venaram allegedly hired Vinod for Rs 5 lakh to murder Nemaram and paid Rs 1 lakh as advance.</p>.<p>Acting on the complaint, the Bagalagunte police formed two special teams to solve the case.</p>.<p>The first team arrested Venaram from his shop on September 18. During interrogation, Venaram spilled the beans about the contract and disclosed the identity of the killer he had hired. The second team then arrested Vinod in Rajasthan on the same day.</p>.<p>The suspects were produced before a court on September 19 and were remanded to a seven-day police custody for further probe. The police are conducting a detail interrogation to unearth more details.</p>