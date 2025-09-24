Mahila Dasara showcases women’s strides to self-empowerment in Mysuru

<p class="bodytext">The J K Grounds in Mysuru was full of activity, with the launch of Mahila Dasara by Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Tuesday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mahila Dasara turned out to be a platform for women to move towards self-empowerment.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Women, members of various self-help groups (SHG) from across Mysuru district and other districts, have set up stalls.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Almost all products required by women are available at one place. Women entrepreneurs, under the banner of Stree Shakti Sanghas from Mysuru, Nanjangud, Channapatna taluk (Bengaluru South district), Tumakuru, Mandya, and Hassan districts have set up more than 100 stalls.</p>.'Better sit at home': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah snaps at crowd leaving before his Dasara speech.<p class="bodytext">From imitation jewellery, jute bags, sling bags, hand bags made of cotton, clutch bags, purses, clay pottery, sarees, food products, readymade mixes, chakkuli, nippattu, papads made of garlic, chilli, ragi, and many more items are available.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mahalakshmi of Sanjeevini Mahalakshmi Stree Shakti Sangha, Bengaluru, told <span class="italic">DH</span> that they had displayed a variety of cotton sarees, as there is always a great demand for them. “We hope for good business this year,” she <br />said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sri Chamundeshwari Garments of Mysuru had a variety of readymade blouses of latest trends. “More materials will come tomorrow,” said Shubha at the stall.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Cultural programmes have been organised on all days at the venue. Around 50 stalls were open on the first day. Workers were busy giving power connections and other facilities at the stalls yet to come up on the other half of the venue.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hebbalkar said women should become self-reliant, so that they become financially independent.</p>.Messages on humanity, secularism, unity in diversity resonate at Mysuru Dasara inaugural.<p class="bodytext">“There are various government programmes for women and they should make the most of them,” the minister said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In her inaugural speech, Hebbalkar said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had implemented five guarantee schemes to make crores of women empowered.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Women are not confined to their homes now. They are working with self-respect. From tying strings of flowers to working for India’s moon mission Chandrayaan, women have done it all,” she said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Even men are extending support to women. Writer Banu Mushtaq and her translator Deepa Basthi winning the International Booker Prize is a matter of pride,” she added.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The minister visited the stalls and wished the women all success. Vice-chairperson of Karnataka State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee Pushpa Amarnath and others were present. </p>