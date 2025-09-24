Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Hindu religion is our home': Karnataka seer urges Panchamasalis to identify as Hindus

The seer said that the number of Hindus was going in up globally and even westerners were taking refuge in Hindu philosophy.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 22:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 22:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHindu

Follow us on :

Follow Us