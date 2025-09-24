'Hindu religion is our home': Karnataka seer urges Panchamasalis to identify as Hindus

<p>Chitradurga: Panchamasali Gurupeeta seer Vachanananda Swami has said that the community members should identify themselves as Hindus till Lingayat religion is recognised as a separate religion. </p>.<p>“We are now in Hindu religion, which is like our father. When we don’t have our own address we have to furnish our father’s address. Therefore, Hindu religion is our home as long as we get a separate identity. Veerashaiva Mahasabha too has called upon community members to identify themselves as Hindus in the ongoing social and educational survey,” Vachanananda Swami added.</p>.Ahead of Karnataka caste survey, Panchamasali seer asks members to mention Hindu in 'religion' column.<p>The seer said that the number of Hindus was going in up globally and even westerners were taking refuge in Hindu philosophy.</p>.<p><strong>Hindu temples in the US</strong></p>.<p>“You can find a Hindu temple every 10 KM in the US. Churches are closing down. It is for this reason that a global conspiracy is being hatched against Hindus,” the Panchamasali Gurupeeta seer alleged.</p>