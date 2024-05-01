BWSSB, IISc collaborate to launch zero-bacteria water technology

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) with the support from scientists at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has adopted a new technology which will further improve the quality of treated water.
The technology will ensure ‘zero bacteria water’ that can be used for all purposes except for drinking.
BWSSB Chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V said that the technology was adopted at the Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) in the city in just two weeks time.
“At present, the water from our STPs are already up to the standards stipulated by the pollution control board. However, it still contains a few bacteria and hence we had to advise people to use it only for flushing and gardening purposes. With this new technology, the treated water will have zero bacteria making it safe for all purposes except drinking,” he said.
The technology has been adopted at Agara, KC Valley and Bellandur STPs and is producing 10 MLD of zero bacteria water daily.
BWSSB said that there has been a demand for ‘zero bacteria water’ from tech parks and large public sector undertakings since treated water cannot be used in air conditioning systems and for cleaning purposes.
“Owing to the presence of bacteria in treated water, it could not be used in air conditioning systems since there is a high probability of human exposure to bacteria. With this new technology we will be able to prevent the use of potable water for these purposes,” Manohar said.
This will in turn bring down the demand for Cauvery water and borewell water.
(Published 30 April 2024, 22:07 IST)