BWSSB land in Hosakerehalli encroached upon by land grabbers 

Bengaluru: A large part of BWSSB-owned land in Hosakerehalli has been encroached upon, with land grabbers barricading about 14 guntas despite a joint survey confirming its ownership.
Valued at approximately Rs 14 crore, the land, located in AGS Layout (survey number 45) of Arehalli village, Uttarahalli hobli, is bordered by roads on three sides and is documented under the BWSSB's name in the Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops (RTC).
Narayana Swamy, a local resident, reported the encroachment, prompting a joint survey by the BWSSB and Revenue Department. "Despite the survey confirming the BWSSB's ownership, the property remains unfenced and vulnerable to encroachment," he stated.
DH provided survey details and property photos to the BWSSB for necessary action. Board Chairman Ramprasath Manohar V has assured that the land would be recovered.
Published 04 July 2024, 20:02 IST