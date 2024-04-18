BWSSB launches portal for 'Green Star Challenge'  

Bengaluru: The BWSSB on Wednesday launched a dedicated web portal for apartment complexes, commercial establishments, hotels, industries, and other water consumers to enroll in the ‘Green Star Challenge’.
In March, the water board started the 'Green Star Challenge' to encourage water-saving practices among citizens. Consumers adhering to a five-point water-saving strategy devised by the board would receive a green-star rating as recognition.
To qualify for this rating, buildings should follow five simple water-saving practices — adopt methods to reduce water usage, optimise treated water use, implement technology for well maintenance and drilling, install rainwater collection pits, and educate people on these practices.
The specialised web portal enables consumers to register for the challenge and submit a self-assessment of their water-saving measures.
BWSSB Chairman Ramprasath Manohar V emphasised the benefits of the five-star rating, noting that consumers facing water shortage despite implementing these measures would receive priority assistance.
The portal can be accessed at https://greenstar.bwssb.gov.
Water supply to 21 IT companies
Meeting representatives from the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), BWSSB boss Ramprasath Manohar V assured them that the board is equipped to supply water to companies in the area.
The companies relied on borewells that were defunct due to poor monsoon. But the BWSSB has taken steps to ease the crisis, he said.
"Now, they have requested us to provide them with a regular Cauvery water supply. These companies need close to 12 MLD of water and we can now supply about 5 MLD of the water available to us through the Cauvery Stage IV project. Once the Cauvery Stage V project is operational, we will be able to increase the supply."
If the companies agree to pay pro rata charges and apply for water connections, the BWSSB will start supplying water in 30 days, Manohar assured.
The BWSSB chief urged the companies to use treated water for non-potable purposes. “Close to 50% of the needs can be met by using treated water. The BWSSB is ready to supply treated water through tankers,” he said.
Asking the companies to sign up for the 'Green Star Challenge', Manohar urged them to prioritise the reuse of grey water.
(Published 17 April 2024, 22:52 IST)