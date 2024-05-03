BWSSB pipeline work: Traffic prohibited on Vibgyor Road cross

Bengaluru: Owing to the BWSSB's pipe-laying work on Vibgyor High School Road until May 18, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have prohibited all vehicular movement on the 180-metre stretch between Vibgyor Road Cross and Black and White Junction.
Alternatively, light motor vehicles from HAL Old Airport Road towards Balagere T Junction can take the Thubarahalli Extension Road. Those moving in the opposite direction can take the Vibgyor School Road until the Black and White junction and then take a left to join Sai Baba Temple Road to continue further.
Heavy vehicles travelling on the HAL Old Airport Road can go towards Varthur Kodi and continue towards Gunjur on the Varthur Main Road.