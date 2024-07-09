BWSSB plans to install RWH systems at 1,092 public places

This is being touted as a first-of-its-kind initiative to store and use the vast amount of rainwater that Bengaluru city receives every year.
The primary objective of this initiative is to improve Bengaluru’s water security, the need for which was reinforced during a particularly harsh summer this year.
Although the BWSSB has been unrelenting in its efforts to raise awareness among the public and government officials on the need to install RWH systems in their homes or on the office premises, this is the first instance of the board adopting such a proactive approach.
Ironically, the BWSSB is funding this initiative with money collected in fines from those who have failed to install RWH systems.
BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V told DH that the board had collected Rs 36 crore in fines from those who had failed to install RWH systems, despite the law mandating it.
“We want to use these funds for a good initiative. And what better way to use the money than investing it in installing RWH systems at public spaces?” he said.
The board is hopeful of the initiative achieving multiple objectives. While storage of rainwater will obviously reduce these institutions’ dependence on Cauvery water on the one hand, the board hopes that given the number of people visiting these places, it will raise awareness among the public on the need to install RWH systems.
“Impact on people is higher when there is action on the ground; we are particularly eager to raise awareness among youngsters in schools and colleges,” the BWSSB chairman said.
Display boards, providing information on the amount of water collected using the RWH system, and its other benefits will be placed at all those government offices where it will be installed.
