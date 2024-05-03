Home
BWSSB supplies treated water to Wipro

In a release, the BWSSB said that they have started supplying treated water to Wipro on Thursday, following an application from the IT company a few days ago. The board will supply three lakh litres of water to Wipro daily by tankers.

Bengaluru: Over 40 tech parks in the city have requested the BWSSB to supply them with zero-bacterial treated water. 

The measures taken by the water board to promote using treated water are receiving positive responses from IT companies, according to the release. 

Two weeks ago, the BWSSB adopted the treatment of waste water technology developed by scientists of the Indian Institute of Science. Using this technology, the board now has the capacity to produce 1 crore litres of treated water. 

Published 02 May 2024, 21:04 IST
