BWSSB to charge for aerators used to reduce water consumption

In March, due to the water crisis, BWSSB mandated the use of aerators on taps at apartment complexes, restaurants, government offices, and other commercial establishments.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 August 2024, 02:13 IST

Bengaluru: Some commercial establishments may receive higher water bills this month as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has decided to recover the costs incurred from installing aerators on taps at these locations.

In March, due to the water crisis, BWSSB mandated the use of aerators on taps at apartment complexes, restaurants, government offices, and other commercial establishments.

While many establishments complied with the rule, others failed to do so, prompting BWSSB to conduct inspections and install aerators where necessary. Including the installation service charges, Rs 50 has been charged for every tap where we installed aerators. This will be reflected in this month’s bill, the BWSSB said.

Published 11 August 2024, 02:13 IST
Bengaluru BWSSB Water crisis

