JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BWSSB to implement AI-based groundwater monitoring system

BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V, who met scientists from IISc and representatives from CGWA, said that a lack of data on groundwater levels across the city had made it difficult to handle the water crisis.
Last Updated 23 April 2024, 02:49 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Central Groundwater Authority (CGWA) and Karnataka Groundwater Authority (KGWA) to implement an AI-based advanced groundwater monitoring system to keep a check on the groundwater levels across the city. 

BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V, who met scientists from IISc and representatives from CGWA, said that a lack of data on groundwater levels across the city had made it difficult to handle the water crisis.

“Failure of borewells is one of the major reasons for the water crisis in the city. The traditional methods to measure groundwater levels do not provide us with sufficient data in different areas. Without this, we cannot make accurate decisions,” Manohar said.

Scientists from IISc have been tasked with developing the AI and IoT system, specifically for Bengaluru. Through these systems, they will be able to help officials constantly monitor the groundwater levels and generate specific reports. 

The system will also help officials take up a targeted approach, Manohar said. “Since we are able to determine specific areas that need attention and monitor the fluctuations in groundwater levels, we can take a targeted approach.”

The system will also help determine the measures to be put in place to improve the groundwater levels, he added. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 April 2024, 02:49 IST)
BengaluruAIIISc BengaluruWater crisisGroundwater

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT