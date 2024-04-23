BWSSB to implement AI-based groundwater monitoring system

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Central Groundwater Authority (CGWA) and Karnataka Groundwater Authority (KGWA) to implement an AI-based advanced groundwater monitoring system to keep a check on the groundwater levels across the city.
BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V, who met scientists from IISc and representatives from CGWA, said that a lack of data on groundwater levels across the city had made it difficult to handle the water crisis.
“Failure of borewells is one of the major reasons for the water crisis in the city. The traditional methods to measure groundwater levels do not provide us with sufficient data in different areas. Without this, we cannot make accurate decisions,” Manohar said.
Scientists from IISc have been tasked with developing the AI and IoT system, specifically for Bengaluru. Through these systems, they will be able to help officials constantly monitor the groundwater levels and generate specific reports.
The system will also help officials take up a targeted approach, Manohar said. “Since we are able to determine specific areas that need attention and monitor the fluctuations in groundwater levels, we can take a targeted approach.”
The system will also help determine the measures to be put in place to improve the groundwater levels, he added.
