<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bwssb">BWSSB</a>) will soon take action against citizens using illegal or bypass water and sewage connections, deploying the 'Blue Force' on ground.</p>.<p>The Blue Force, a specially constituted three-member team that will begin operations this week, will act on data collected using robotic technology.</p>.<p>"It is a blend of enforcement and technology to ensure violators are identified and booked. Illegal connections result in huge revenue loss, and it is necessary that these be cut down or regularised to prevent losses," BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V said.</p>.<p>The board has entered into an agreement with a technology company to provide robotic services, including pipeline inspection, identifying exact locations of leakage, AI-based defect detection, and digital mapping of the pipeline network.</p>.<p>"We already have some data about suspicious users, and the Blue Force will start to check on them this week. We have constituted 16 teams, one team per subdivision," a senior official said.</p>.<p>This will also prevent unnecessary road cutting, which inconveniences the public.</p>.<p>"Even when there is a complaint about leakage or misuse, cutting the road to determine the exact location and then repair takes time and inconveniences people. Now, robotic technology will provide an exact location of the problem, prevent a lot of issues and offer a faster solution," another official explained.</p>.<p>In the past, there have been instances where consumers installed pipelines before the meter to draw water. Some large apartments have discharged sewage into the network without applying for a sewage connection. All such violators will now be identified with the help of robotic technology and the Blue Force, officials said.</p>.<p>Manohar urged people to abide by the law and voluntarily regularise any illegal connections.</p>.<p>The move is expected to reduce Unaccounted for Water, which currently stands at close to 28%, meaning that nearly 28% of water supplied to Bengaluru is lost due to leakages or illegal connections.</p>