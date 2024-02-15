Cabbie booked for duping customer by quoting a higher fare

Bengaluru: A cab driver operating under ride-hailing platforms was booked for cheating a customer by quoting a higher fare.
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Bharath Gowda, who drove a car bearing the registration number KA 13 D 7673 after a complaint by Loiyum Khuman.
Khuman, 20, claimed that at around 8 am on February 5, he booked a cab via Uber to Tavarakere after dropping off his friend at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Devanahalli on the city outskirts. The fare was fixed at Rs 914 on the app, he said as per the FIR.
The complainant alleged that near the Uber Zone (Lane 3) at Terminal 1, Gowda, the suspect, approached him, introduced himself as his cab driver and drove him to Tavarekere.
When they arrived at the destination, Gowda allegedly refused to accept Rs 914 from Khuman and claimed that the fare was Rs 5,194. “He showed it on his mobile screen,” the complainant alleged.
Khuman transferred the money only to realise later that a cab ride from the airport to the city did not cost as much. He filed a complaint on February 13 as he was away from the city.
KIA police registered a case under Sections 465 (punishment for forgery),471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 417 (punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “The suspect will be arrested,” a senior police officer told DH.
“We will also impound his vehicle and seize his mobile device. We will know the modus operandi once the driver is in our custody,” the officer said.