Cabinet will decide on renaming Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South, says Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the State Cabinet would take a decision on the proposal to rename neighbouring Ramanagara district as ‘Bengaluru South.'

The proposal to rename the district, consisting of Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna and Harohalli taluks, has once again gained steam, with a Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar-led delegation on Tuesday meeting Siddaramaiah and submitting a memorandum to raise the pitch.