<p>Bengaluru: Police has issued a new safety mandate requiring all cabs in the city to prominently display stickers featuring the emergency number 112 and details of the Karnataka State Police (KSP) mobile app.</p>.<p>The measure, aimed at enhancing public safety, especially for women commuters, was announced on Tuesday by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh.</p>.<p>The commissioner stressed the importance of visible emergency information for crime prevention and traffic control. "For both traffic control and crime prevention, stickers of the police emergency 112 number and KSP app details, in Kannada and English, should be pasted on both sides of all cabs in the city," he said.</p>.<p>According to the traffic police, over 12,000 cabs have already been identified to comply with the new regulation. Authorities have issued a strict deadline for all vehicles to affix the prescribed stickers.</p>.<p>The template provided by the police department includes a QR code linked to the KSP app, along with the 112 emergency number.</p>.<p>Police explained that the KSP app includes several features for public and women's safety, enabling quick access to police assistance, particularly for anyone travelling in isolated or vulnerable areas.</p>