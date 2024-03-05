Campaign for sustainable urban mobility

Bengaluru: The Corporates in Real Estate (CiRE) Group has launched Green Ride Bengaluru, a campaign to promote sustainable urban mobility.
A statement from CiRE said the campaign would run for six months, recognising and awarding corporates, corporate-tech park owners and start-ups who have facilitated the use of public transport, last-mile connectivity practices, provision of shared electric transport, adequate supplementary infrastructure, and necessary policies for enhancing sustainable mobility usage by employees for their commute.
The campaign is being supported by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), B.PAC group and Future ICT Forum.
Prof Ashish Verma, from the IISc’s Sustainable Transport Lab, said: “Our combined goal is to bring long-term changes towards sustainable mobility by recognising and inducing sustainable mobility practices among corporates in Bengaluru, who have a large collective footprint in terms of their travel activities. For the IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab, Green Ride Bengaluru is another mode of translating our research on sustainable mobility into practice.”
