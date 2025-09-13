<p>A Canadian influencer's video that documented the footpaths of Bengaluru has gone viral and drawn the attention of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Caleb Friesen, a content creator with thousands of followers on social media, was near the Majestic bus stand of the city when he passed by the 'really bad' footpaths. He was walking towards a nearby Starbucks outlet when he recorded his experience of taking the footpaths that looked visibly unwalkable. </p><p>The video opened with Friesen focusing the camera at the footpaths he walked through for a distance of 2.4 kms. In the video, he checked whether it was actually advisable to go from Majestic bus stand to Starbucks exclusively using the pedestrian walkway. And, the answer? A clear no. </p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>As he started walking, he saw tons of weeds occupying the route, making it inconvenient for people to use it. He also saw most of the footpath spaces littered with trash, which made him say, "Nobody is cleaning it up."</p><p>What came further was more disgusting, he pointed out how the walkway had turned into spots for open defecation and urination. "People have been using this place as a bathroom because of course it has completely been abandoned by the city."</p>.Bengaluru Rapido customer adds a tip of Rs 500 for a Rs 200 ride; Reddit post goes viral.<p>He posted the video online with the caption, "Don't watch this if you have a weak stomach." The post further read, "Walking 2.4 km of Bengaluru footpaths showed me tunnel juice, barbed wire, stairwell into a drain."</p><p><strong>GBA action follows</strong></p><p>However, the video did not go unnoticed. It went viral and received responses from several netizens, following necessary action taken by the GBA. </p><p>In a recent post, the GBA notified that it has now taken measures to facilitate better public movement on the footpaths on the mentioned route. </p>.<p>"Intensive cleaning drive was carried out around Majestic surroundings by Bengaluru central city corporation team focusing on the footpaths to ensure a clean and safe pedestrian space," GBA posted on X alongside images of the improved walkways. </p><p>The post was acknowledged by the Canadian man. "Thank you for listening and taking rapid action," he wrote. </p>