<p>Bengaluru: Canara Bank on Saturday announced the third edition of Canara Bank Marathon 2025, focused on promoting unity, health and happier lifestyle among citizens. </p><p>The occasion also observed the unveiling of the official Canara Bank Marathon T-shirt at bank's head office here. </p><p>The marathon will be held on Sunday, November 23. It will have 3K, 5K, and 10K runs, and is open to people from all walks of life.</p><p>The 3K run is customised to create an inclusive experience for all, whether senior citizens or families, to experience the joy of running with loved ones.</p><p>K Satyanarayana Raju, MD&CEO, said: "The marathon is more than just a run, it is about fundamental part of our commitment to nurture a healthier and united India." </p><p>Participants can register on https://www.canarabankmarathon.com/. </p>