Video | Car jumps divider, crashes into restaurant wall in Bengaluru's Indiranagar

The incident, which occurred around 11.35 pm, left a 25-year-old motorcyclist injured and sent shockwaves through one of the city’s busiest nightlife hubs.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 13:12 IST
CCTV footage of the accident, which has since gone viral, shows the Skoda Slavia car hurtling at high speed from 18th Main towards 100 Feet Road.

Credit: Special arrangement

Published 10 January 2026, 13:12 IST
India News Bengaluru Accident Indiranagar CCTV drunk driver

