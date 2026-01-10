<p>Bengaluru: Late-night drunk driving unleashed terror on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Indiranagar’</a>s 100 Feet Road on Thursday, as a car jumped a divider and crashed into a restaurant wall, narrowly missing a group of pedestrians. </p><p>The incident, which occurred around 11.35 pm, left a 25-year-old motorcyclist injured and sent shockwaves through one of the city’s busiest nightlife hubs. The Jeevan Beema Nagar traffic police have arrested the driver, Derrick Tony (42). </p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cctv">CCTV footage</a> of the accident, which has since gone viral, shows the Skoda Slavia car hurtling at high speed from 18th Main towards 100 Feet Road. While attempting to negotiate a turn, Tony reportedly lost control of the steering. The vehicle mounted the median, crossed onto the opposite lane, and struck a two-wheeler before slamming into the exterior wall of the Barbeque Nation restaurant. </p>.<p>A group of diners standing just outside the restaurant entrance escaped death by a hair’s breadth. "One moment we were talking, and the next, a car was flying toward us. We jumped back just in time," said a witness who was part of the group. </p><p>The motorcyclist, identified as Jabir Ahmed, was knocked off his vehicle by the impact. Passersby and local auto-rickshaw drivers rushed to his aid. Ahmed sustained minor injuries and was shifted to a nearby private hospital. </p>.Bengaluru Traffic Police book 4,651 drunk driving cases in year-end crackdown.<p>"He (the driver) came out of nowhere. The speed was so high that if the restaurant wall hadn't stopped the car, it would have ploughed through the entire footpath," said a rider who witnessed the crash. </p><p>Preliminary investigations and a breathalyser test confirmed that Tony was driving under the influence of alcohol. "The suspect was intoxicated and was driving well above the speed limit in a high-pedestrian zone," a senior traffic police official stated. </p><p>The impact was so severe that the car's airbags deployed, which saved Tony from serious injury. </p><p>The JB Nagar traffic police have booked him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving and driving under the influence.</p>