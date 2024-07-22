Cartoon exhibition to mark Abu Abraham centennial in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Works of Abu Abraham will be on display at the Indian Cartoon Gallery on MG Road between August 3 and 31, as part of celebrations around the iconic cartoonist’s birth centenary.
Abu’s World, an exhibition organised by the Indian Institute of Cartoonists (IIC), will feature over 120 political cartoons, sketches, and caricatures by Abu (1924-2002). He would have turned 100 on June 11 this year.
Chiranjiv Singh, former IAS officer and ambassador to UNESCO, will be the guest of honour on the opening day of the exhibition.
VG Narendra, IIC managing trustee, said the gallery will be open on all days, except Sundays (10 am-6 pm), for public viewing. Abu’s award-winning animated film No Arks will be screened.
Starting his career as a reporter with The Bombay Chronicle, and as a freelancer cartoonist for Blitz and Bharat, Abu went on to work with The Guardian, Punch, The Tribune, and The Indian Express. He also edited Verdicts on Vietnam, a collection of anti-war cartoons on Vietnam.
