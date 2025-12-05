Bengaluru's CCB busts international call conversion racket; suspect on the run

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) has exposed a fresh illegal SIM box racket, used to convert international calls into local calls.</p>.<p>This marks the third such bust in recent months.</p>.Four cops suspended for negligence of duty in Bengaluru.<p>A suspect from Kerala is absconding, hiding in Dubai, according to investigators.</p>.<p>Following a tip-off, police raided a makeshift data centre in a rented room at Electronics City Phase 2 on November 28.</p>.<p>Inside the locked room, police found 28 SIM boxes, 1,193 SIM cards, a laptop, three routers, a portable CCTV camera and documents. The seized haul is worth about Rs 40 lakh, police estimate.</p>.<p>Senior officers suspect the data centre played a role in cybercrime operations. The probe continues.</p>.<p>"It was operated remotely. No one was present at the scene. We have identified the suspect and are working to trace him. There are suspicions of financial fraud, and telecom companies have lost revenue,” said Seemant Kumar Singh, Police Commissioner, Bengaluru.</p>