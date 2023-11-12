CCTV footage shows student fell off 16th floor

Bengaluru: Police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) after a student allegedly died by suicide at the campus of Azim Premji University in Sarjapur. Ashwin Nambiar, 21, fell off the 16th floor of his hostel building on Friday morning, police said Saturday.
Initially, police suspected that Nambiar fell from the 14th floor, but later confirmed that it was the 16th floor, where his hostel room was located, after verifying the CCTV footage, an officer told DH.
Nambiar hailed from Hyderabad and was pursuing a BSc degree in mathematics. He is survived by his parents and an elder brother, also an Azim Premji University alumnus, sources in the varsity said.
Sarjapur police, who registered the UDR, suspect the death to be a case of suicide, an investigator told DH. “We are yet to ascertain the reason for the death. Following the autopsy, the body was handed over to Nambiar’s family on Saturday,” the official added.
The university issued a statement. “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of a student on the university campus,” a spokesperson told DH.