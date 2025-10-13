<p>Bengaluru: In one of the biggest property deals in the city, Dr Ranjan Pai, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals and Managing Partner at Esencia Partners, has purchased a property for a whopping Rs 165.6 crore.</p><p>Located on Lavelle Road, one of the city’s most prestigious residential and commercial streets, the property spans 25,824 sq ft. The seller, Mira Angeline Cummins, an Australian national, finalised the deal on September 12, 2025, as per registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.</p><p>What makes this deal even more interesting is its transaction value which translates to nearly Rs 64,150 per sq ft, setting a new benchmark for land prices in central Bengaluru. This deal underscores how scarce large, independent land parcels have become in this part of the city.</p><p>Zapkey co-founder Sandeep Reddy said, “This Lavelle Road transaction is one of the most significant real estate deals in Bengaluru this year. It reflects the immense value of prime land and the growing confidence of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in the city’s long-term property market.”</p>