Chairman of Manipal Hospitals Dr Ranjan Pai buys property for Rs 165 crore on Lavelle Road

What makes this deal even more interesting is its transaction value which translates to nearly Rs 64,150 per sq ft, setting a new benchmark for land prices in central Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 16:45 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 16:45 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaReal Estate

