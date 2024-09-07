Home
Chaos in Church Street as fans swarm German social media star  

DHNS
Last Updated : 06 September 2024, 23:49 IST

Bengaluru: German influencer Younes Zarou recently caused a frenzy in Bengaluru as a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of him, prompting the police to step in for his safety and restore order.

The incident took place a few days ago on Church Street, where a crowd had formed. Hoysala patrol officers noticed the commotion and escorted Zarou away for safety reasons. Upon further inquiry, they discovered his celebrity status as a renowned content creator.

"He was not doing anything illegal," a police officer clarified. "The action was purely for his safety."

On Monday, Zarou shared a video on his Instagram and YouTube accounts, documenting the event, saying, "I was in police custody but was released a few hours later. I am fine."

In another video, Zarou can be seen walking around Bengaluru, asking random people if they were his subscribers. Those who said yes were surprised with a gift — a brand new Apple iPhone.

Zarou boasts 24.7 million subscribers on YouTube and 14.5 million followers on Instagram.

Published 06 September 2024, 23:49 IST
