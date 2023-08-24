Chennai student held for creating fake Bengaluru city police Twitter account

Cyber crime sleuths on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old medical student for allegedly creating a fake Twitter account in the name of the Bengaluru city police.
Magesh Kumar, a resident of Tamil Nadu, created the fake account during the recently concluded IPL season and posted scores and other match updates.
Police opened a suo moto case and registered an FIR under the IT Act. Police located Kumar in Chetpet in Tiruvannamalai district and arrested him.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) SD Sharanappa told DH that Kumar, a huge cricket fan, opened the fake profile and posted updates to attract a larger audience.
"He was posting updates on IPL matches. He is studying first-year MBBS and was unaware that such acts would invite trouble. He was just excited to post about cricket matches,” said Sharanappa.