Chief secretary reviews Bengaluru's waterlogging, garbage issues

Bengaluru: Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh held a meeting with the officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and Namma Metro on Wednesday, after rains caused flash floods on many roads and resulted in severe traffic disruptions.
According to sources, Rajneesh has tasked the engineers with repairing the roads and clearing garbage before another bout of heavy rains.
The meeting was held over a video call.
As uncollected garbage was one of the key reasons for the blockage of water flow in the last few days, the chief secretary directed the BBMP to ensure garbage is collected from homes and commercial establishments on a daily basis so that it is not littered in public places.
She also directed the Namma Metro authorities to work with the BBMP to prevent waterlogging from roads where the metro project is under construction.
