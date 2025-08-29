Menu
Child dead, 6 others injured after cracker accident during Ganesh immersion procession in Bengaluru

Six others, including two children and a police constable on duty, were injured, officials said. The incident occurred between 5:45 and 6 pm in Muttur village.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 18:01 IST
Published 29 August 2025, 18:01 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaGanesh Chathurti

