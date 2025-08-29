<p>One child died and another remained critical after they were hurt when crackers burst during the Ganesh Chaturthi idol immersion procession in Doddaballapura town on the outskirts of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>on Friday.</p><p>The deceased is 15-year-old Muni alias Dhanush. Six others, including two children and a police constable on duty, were injured, officials said. The incident occurred between 5:45 and 6 pm in Muttur village.</p><p>According to the police, the Ganesha idol was placed on the front portion of the forklift while a large crowd surrounding it moved through the village towards the immersion spot. The crowd also contained several children. The crackers, mainly the multi-shot cracker box, were kept next to the silencer of the forklift.</p><p>“It is yet to be clear what triggered the crackers to burst — it may be due to the heat or spark from the silencer, but it is under investigation,” a police investigator told <em>DH</em>.</p>.Bengaluru: Over 2.19 lakh Ganesha idols immersed in BBMP limits.<p>As soon as the box was lit, multiple shots of crackers were fired from it directly into the crowd. One rocket hit the ribs of Muni, killing him.</p><p>“Yogesh, aged 15, is critical and being treated at the Ramaiah Hospital,” a senior police officer told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>Among the injured was Doddaballapura Town station police constable Zakir Hussain, who was a part of the police team manning the crowd. He was near the forklift, directing the driver to move quickly when the cracker hit him and sliced a chunk of flesh from his left arm.</p><p>“He is out of danger. He is being treated and will undergo the required surgical process,” the officer quoted above said.</p><p>The others who sustained injuries but were out of danger were two children aged 13 and 16; Muniraju, 27, the forklift driver; and Nagaraj, 35, who had come out of his house to see what was happening.</p><p>Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) C K Baba visited the spot and the hospital where the injured were being treated.</p><p>The Doddaballapura Town police have registered a case against the organiser, Maruthi, and others, under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 125A (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant sections. They will be placed under arrest, officers said.</p><p><strong>Firecracker ban under consideration: SP</strong></p><p>“The district administration is considering banning the use of firecrackers during the immersion procession. This incident, where an innocent life was lost and a brave policeman was among the injured, is a reminder that safety must never be sacrificed for festivities or celebrations,” Bengaluru Rural SP C K Baba told <em>DH</em>.</p>