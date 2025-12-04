<p>Bengaluru: Flight cancellations by no-frills carrier <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo">IndiGo </a>continue to leave behind a trail of angry customers at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport </a>in Bengaluru, as close to a hundred flights by the airline were cancelled on Thursday. </p><p>Up until 6 pm, 54 arrivals and 45 departures were cancelled, mostly impacting flights to Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune. IndiGo did not issue a statement on Thursday. </p><p>Passengers shared that the airport remained overcrowded due to the ongoing operational issues with IndiGo. </p>.'Chaos at boarding gates': Passengers vent ire over IndiGo flight cancellations.<p>Brijesh, a Koramangala resident, shared that his mother had not received any assistance by the IndiGo staff at the airport. </p><p>"She’s a senior-senior citizen and was travelling to Delhi. Once the flight was cancelled, she was unable to get help from IndiGo. It was the airport staff that assisted her finally," he told DH. </p><p>"Due to cancellation of Indigo Flight from Calcutta to Bangalore on 2nd December, my daughter had to book another flight with a double amount she paid earlier. Indigo has refunded only Rs 1,800 in place of total amount of Rs 9,000 though she paid Rs 900 for cancellation on her own,” Dipankar Roy wrote on X.</p>