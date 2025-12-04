Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

62 Indian students denied entry to US in last 5 years: Government data

The ministry also asked the country-wise figures on the number of Indian students "deported or denied entry by foreign immigration authorities" during the last five years.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 13:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 13:55 IST
India NewsUSVisaIndian Students

Follow us on :

Follow Us