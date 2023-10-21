Cities like Mysuru can grow with metro: Modi’s big hint at Purple Line inauguration

He assured that work is underway to complete construction and open the 3.14-km Nagasandra-Madavara stretch of the Green Line and the 19-km stretch of the Yellow Line between the Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road metro station and Bommasandra by April 2024. “The new line from Kalena Agrahara to Nagavara of 21.26 km is expected to be completed by March 2025. With the completion of these lines, the operational network will increase to 117 km and is expected to serve 12 lakh commuters per day,” he said.