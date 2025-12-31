Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Clarify on drug factory ops, Bengaluru top cop tells Maharashtra agency

City police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said narcotics valuation must adhere to uniform, nationally accepted standards, particularly in inter-state operations.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 20:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 20:22 IST
Bengaluru newsMaharashtraDrugs

Follow us on :

Follow Us