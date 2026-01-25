<p class="bodytext">A 16-year-old class 10 student at a government school in north Bengaluru delivered a baby boy a week ago and the police have arrested a 19-year-old boy in this connection.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Following a complaint from the girl’s mother, police registered a case under Pocso Act and arrested the boy, an employee of a private company said to be a neighbour of the victim. Sources said the pregnancy was discovered by the doctor after the girl complained of stomach pain and her mother got her checked.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Official sources from the department of school education and literacy told <span class="italic">DH</span> that they had visited the school and submitted a report to the higher authorities, recommending action against the headmaster and teachers who failed to identify physical changes in the girl, though she was regular to classes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Though the incident did not occur at school and even the accused is not related to the school, we have recommended action against the teachers as they failed to recognise physical changes in the girl, amounting to negligence,” sources said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Police sources said the girl was nine months pregnant and delivered a healthy baby.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“It was not a premature delivery and her pregnancy should have been visible. We were shocked to know that even parents did not recognise physical changes in her at home. Based on the mother’s complaint, we have registered an FIR and arrested the accused,” the sources said. </p>.UP shocker: Mother sells 6-month-old for Rs 95,000; baby rescued within 24 hours.<p class="bodytext">The incident has raised several questions with child rights activists demanding training for teachers on observing behavioural and physical changes among teens.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Nagasimha G Rao, child rights activist, told <span class="italic">DH</span>, “This is why we urge the government to have a child protection policy at school and regular health check-ups. It really surprises us, how can signs of pregnancy go unnoticed or ignored?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Rao stressed on the importance of counsellors at schools. “In such cases, we should look at the trauma and pain the girl has experienced. She needs the support of a counsellor. The government must take measures to appoint counsellors at all schools to help children,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Another activist said, “The relationship between students and teachers should be friendly. Then only, they can recognise such things and even children, especially girls, open up. The government must take measures to train teachers to understand physical and behavioural changes in children.”</p>