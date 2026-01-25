Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India faces a stark choice on Trump’s Board of Peace

New Delhi cautious as US President’s ambitious peace body challenges UN role.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 22:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 22:23 IST
India NewsWorld newsUSDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us