<p>Hubballi: Alleging that the state government violated protocol without inviting union minister & local MP Pralhad Joshi and BJP MLAs to the houses distribution ceremony, the party held a protest here on Saturday.</p>.<p>The protesters said the houses were built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), but the government organised the function as a Congress event. </p>.'Centre made Governors its puppets to trouble non-BJP state govts': Mallikarjun Kharge.<p>They raised slogans against CM Siddaramaiah and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. Addressing protesters, MLA Arvind Bellad said the houses were built under PMAY, but the government was projecting it as a project funded by it. </p>.<p>“When Somanna was housing minister, BJP government did bhoomi puja for construction of 1.3 lakh houses. But Congress halted the project after coming to power. The Congress government constructed only 42,000,” he said.</p>