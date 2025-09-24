Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Clear debris, restore road once metro work is over: BMRCL

Project supervisors/contractors must ensure that debris, leftover materials, packing, temporary barriers, etc, are cleared at the end of each work shift or as soon as the work is done.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 21:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 21:03 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma MetroBMRCL

Follow us on :

Follow Us