Clear debris, restore road once metro work is over: BMRCL

Bengaluru: Namma Metro has issued strict instructions to clear debris, junk and temporary barricades as soon as the work is over. 

The move comes after complaints of traffic congestion due to debris and junk near metro sites. 

It addresses concerns over the abysmal condition of the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Metro works are currently ongoing on the Pink (Kalena Agrahara to Nagavara) and Blue (Silk Board Junction to the airport via KR Puram) lines. 

The circular, effective September 20, was issued by Sumit Bhatnagar, in-charge Director (Project and Planning), BMRCL. 

According to the circular, all debris, waste, leftover materials and temporary barricades at metro construction sites — elevated, underground, station sites, shafts, tunnels, track-laying, utility diversion, etc — must be cleared immediately on completion of work. Full use of road carriageway and footpaths must be restored without delay to ensure smooth traffic flow. 

Project supervisors/contractors must ensure that debris, leftover materials, packing, temporary barriers, etc, are cleared at the end of each work shift or as soon as the work is done. 

Site engineers/inspectors will certify that the road/pavement has been restored to its original width and state. 

Safety officers should ensure safe and smooth passage for vehicles and pedestrians during the work and clearance process. 

The circular also mandates restoring the road carriageway to its original width/alignment, free of obstructions. Pavement level, camber and drainage must be restored so that water does not stagnate. 

Road signage, markings and safety barriers must be replaced and potholes rectified immediately. 

There should not be any loose debris, trip hazards, etc on the surface. 

Debris/junk should be immediately cleared from the road medians/below the viaduct. 

Adequate safeguards (cones/barricades/signage) must be placed during work and removed once the work and clearance is completed. 

Alternative routes or diversions should be informed in advance to the traffic police. 

To minimise disruption, the clearance should be carried out, as far as possible, during non-peak traffic hours. 

Inspections will be carried out by the engineer-in-charge to ensure compliance. 

In cases where resources or weather conditions prevent immediate clearance or restoration (heavy rains, floodwaters, non-availability of materials), the contractor/project supervisor must seek written approval in advance, specifying timelines for completing the restoration, and inform the relevant authority for temporary traffic arrangements, as per the circular.