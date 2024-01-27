Closure of Pulakeshinagar railway underbridge causes traffic snarls

Cut-off box - Project to concretise roads After expansion the underbridge will become four metres wide and four metres high and the road will be concretised. The approach roads will be asphalted a railway engineer said. “It’ll be an arch-type structure and traffic will likely be allowed one-way” he added. The railways will also start the work to expand the underbridge at the Tannery Road junction. The necessary approvals have been obtained from the BBMP the official said.