CM on city rounds: Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar visit flood hotspots, direct officials to solve issues 

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar visited four flood-hit areas on Wednesday, marking their first joint inspection since taking office last year.
Ahead of their visit, the BBMP mobilised its resources, with earthmovers desilting drains, potholes being patched, and marshals and pourakarmikas positioned along the inspection route.
No BBMP engineer was suspended, a common occurrence during the chief minister's visits. However, Siddaramaiah warned that engineers would be suspended if rainwater engulfs homes during the monsoon.
The first stop was Gali Anjaneya Swamy Temple on Mysuru Road, a frequent flood site. Earthmovers were seen clearing silt on both sides of the bridge.
Responding to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath’s request, Siddaramaiah announced Rs 11.5 crore to build an alternative drain to prevent flooding of the stormwater drain. At Nayandahalli Junction, he instructed officials to find solution to flooding.
At 100 Feet Road in Banashankari 2nd Stage, Siddaramaiah noticed dry trees and debris on the footpath in Padmanabhanagar and asked the officials, "Are you waiting for a disaster?"
At Kodichikkanahalli in BTM assembly constituency, residents of flood-prone Duo Enclave and Anugraha Layout raised their home entrances by 4 to 5 feet. Siddaramaiah instructed officials to pump overflow water to Madiwala lake using the Jackwell method.
Before heading to Silk Board Junction, the chief minister briefly stopped at the Ragigudda metro station, where a road/metro corridor is under construction.
The BBMP informed him that the metro-built drain was insufficient to handle rainwater. Siddaramaiah directed officials to draft an action plan, including constructing an alternative drain to relieve the existing stormwater drain.
Siddaramaiah told reporters that 174 km of pending remodelling work out of Bengaluru's 850-km stormwater drain network will be carried out with a Rs 2,000-crore World Bank loan. He also mentioned that the BBMP would appoint a special advocate to handle 12 court cases involving encroachment of 12.15 km of stormwater drains.
The inspection was held with permission from the Election Commission as the model code of conduct is still in force, Siddaramaiah said.
Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Shanthinagar MLA NA Haris, and Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy were also present.
Published 22 May 2024, 20:52 IST