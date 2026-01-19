Menu
CM says probe to be initiated after 'sleaze' video involving Ranya Rao's stepfather & K'taka top cop sparks row

Responding to the controversy, Rao said the video was fabricated. Speaking to reporters, he claimed that the footage was eight years old and recorded at his office in Belagavi during an earlier posting.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 13:08 IST
