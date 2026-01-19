CM says probe to be initiated after 'sleaze' video involving Ranya Rao's stepfather & K'taka top cop sparks row
Responding to the controversy, Rao said the video was fabricated. Speaking to reporters, he claimed that the footage was eight years old and recorded at his office in Belagavi during an earlier posting.
Belagavi | On the viral video of DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says, "The matter came to light this morning. We will take disciplinary action against him. No matter how tall someone is, we will investigate and take action; no one is above the law." pic.twitter.com/ixgJCZTgRh