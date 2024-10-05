Home
CMRS inspection of Bengaluru metro's Yellow Line to be held in December 2024

The civil works on the Yellow Line (Reach-5) from RV Road to Bommasandra are almost complete. A BMRCL source said that all major works have been completed as of October.
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 18:14 IST

