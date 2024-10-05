CMRS inspection of Bengaluru metro's Yellow Line to be held in December 2024

<p>Bengaluru: In an update to the status of the Yellow Line (RV Road to Bommasandra), the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)</a> on Saturday announced that it will be inviting the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to conduct an inspection of the line in December.</p><p>The civil works on the Yellow Line (Reach-5) from RV Road to Bommasandra are almost complete. A BMRCL source said that all major works have been completed as of October. "Almost 95 to 98 per cent of the work required on the line has been completed. Only some sanitary works are pending, which will be completed shortly," said the source.</p><p>All 15 train sets for the line will be available by August 2025, noted the BMRCL in an official press release. They are testing the line with prototype trains currently; BMRCL has received the technical sanction of the railway board for traction.</p>.Namma Metro's Green Line extension gets statutory clearance, could open by Dasara.<p>BMRCL has confirmed that three trainsets will be available by November-December of this year and they target the commissioning of the section by January 2025 with a headway (time between trains) of 30 minutes. This headway will be reduced over time with the BMRCL receiving two trains per month from March 2025 from the Titagarh Rail System Ltd (TRSL). </p><p>The BMRCL recently conducted oscillation and Emergency Braking System (EBS) trials on the 19.15-km, RV Road-Bommasandra line.</p>