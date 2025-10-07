Bengaluru private college HoD booked after student alleges sexual harassment

<p>Bengaluru: The Tilaknagar police have registered a case of sexual harassment against the Head of Department (HoD) of a reputable private college after a 19-year-old undergraduate student filed a formal complaint. </p>.<p>The suspect is 45-year-old Sanjeev Kumar Mandal.</p>.<p>The complaint was filed following an incident that allegedly occurred on September 25 at the official’s house in Jayanagar 9th Block. </p>.<p>According to the complaint, the HOD had invited the student to his home for lunch around 1 pm. Upon reaching the residence, the student realised that none of his family members were present, and she was ushered inside. </p>.Women scholars accuse HoD of sexual harassment; probe ordered.<p>The complainant stated that while she was seated, Mandal approached her, sat next to her and began discussing her academic record, specifically mentioning her low attendance. </p>.<p>He allegedly attempted to leverage her academic standing, promising to increase her attendance and award higher marks if she complied with his advances. </p>.<p>The complaint alleged that Mandal then began behaving inappropriately and sexually harassed the student, including putting his hand inside her clothing. </p>.<p>The student immediately objected to the conduct. She managed to leave the premises around 2 pm after receiving a timely phone call from a friend, which she used as a pretext for an urgent departure. The police are investigating the case. </p>