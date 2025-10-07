Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru private college HoD booked after student alleges sexual harassment

The suspect is 45-year-old Sanjeev Kumar Mandal.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 01:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 01:50 IST
CrimeSexual Harassment

Follow us on :

Follow Us