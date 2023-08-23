Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Comic Con India is back in Bengaluru for a 3-day extravaganza!

The three-day celebration will be hosted from November 17th to 19th at KTPO Trade Center, Whitefield and the tickets are available now.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 04:06 IST

Follow Us

Comic Con India, the nation's foremost pop culture phenomenon, has announced the launch of its eagerly awaited 11th edition in Benguluru. 

The three days celebration will be hosted from November 17 to 19 at KTPO Trade Center, Whitefield and the tickets are available now. Comic Con India also announced exclusive passes for super fans with super-charged surprises this season!

With an illustrious legacy of delivering exceptional entertainment and fostering creativity, the 11th edition promises an immersive experience like never before.

A must experience event, this year's Bengaluru Comic Con will be a thrilling pop culture journey into comics, movies, TV shows, and gaming where one can interact with characters, explore artist alleys, and join exclusive panels with industry insiders.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 August 2023, 04:06 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsComic ConTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT