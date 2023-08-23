Comic Con India is back in Bengaluru for a 3-day extravaganza!

Comic Con India, the nation's foremost pop culture phenomenon, has announced the launch of its eagerly awaited 11th edition in Benguluru.
The three days celebration will be hosted from November 17 to 19 at KTPO Trade Center, Whitefield and the tickets are available now. Comic Con India also announced exclusive passes for super fans with super-charged surprises this season!
With an illustrious legacy of delivering exceptional entertainment and fostering creativity, the 11th edition promises an immersive experience like never before.
A must experience event, this year's Bengaluru Comic Con will be a thrilling pop culture journey into comics, movies, TV shows, and gaming where one can interact with characters, explore artist alleys, and join exclusive panels with industry insiders.