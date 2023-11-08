Commemorative postal stamp on Raman Research Institute released

A commemorative postage stamp in honour of the Raman Research Institute (RRI) was released here on Tuesday, to mark the institute’s completion of 75 years.
Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot released the stamp. Speaking at the event, Gehlot underlined research initiatives anchored at the institute, including its participation in the National Quantum Mission and collaborations with the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).
Founded by Nobel Laureate Professor CV Raman, RRI undertakes fundamental research in select frontier areas of physics, under four broad themes – astronomy and astrophysics, light and matter physics, soft condensed matter and theoretical physics.
The commemorative stamp, designed by artist Avijit Dutta, was released in the presence of AS Kiran Kumar, chairperson, RRI Governing Council and former chairman, Isro; K Kasturirangan, member, RRI Governing Council and former chairman, Isro; K Prakash, chief postmaster general, Karnataka; and Professor Tarun Souradeep, director, RRI.
The Rs 5 stamp depicts the main RRI building in the background along with a portrait of Professor Raman.
India Post, Department of Posts, has released stamps commemorating important events and prominent personalities across fields.
In November 1971, it released a similar commemorative stamp on Professor Raman, marking his first death anniversary.