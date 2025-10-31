<p>Bengaluru: After nearly four years of dust-choked diversions and crippling delays, the main carriageway of Bannerghatta Road has reopened, offering major relief to south Bengaluru commuters.</p>.<p>The key stretch from Dairy Circle Junction to the Indian Christian Cemetery near Hosur Road has significantly reduced travel time. The road was closed one way to facilitate the construction of two underground metro stations at Dairy Circle and Lakkasandra under Namma Metro’s Pink Line tunnel network.</p>.<p>"My daily commute from JP Nagar to my office near MG Road is instantly down from one hour to just over half an hour now,” said Sushma Reddy, a regular commuter.</p>.Two tiger cubs adopted at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru.<p>A senior traffic police officer told <em>DH</em>, "While the main flow has improved, we anticipate secondary bottlenecks now that the volume has returned, particularly at key entry points like Dairy Circle. We urge BMRCL and the corporation to prioritise immediate resurfacing and ensure no illegal parking hinders this vehicular flow.”</p>.<p>Local residents and small business owners, who bore the brunt of the construction, are demanding quick restoration work for smooth traffic movement.</p>.<p>"There are no proper footpaths for pedestrians who are forced to walk on dusty, potholed roads,” said a resident. "For four years, the constant dust and barricades nearly ended my bakery business,” said Venkatesh, who owns a shop near the Arekere signal.</p>.<p>Though the road has reopened, the BMRCL must complete final civic touch-ups, rebuild demolished bus shelters, and restore footpaths that remain in poor condition.</p>.<p>The Pink Line (21 km) of Namma Metro, connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, is on schedule, with the elevated section expected to open by May 2026.</p>.<p>The two-way movement on Bannerghatta Road offers temporary relief until the metro begins serving the thousands who depend on this congested corridor.</p>