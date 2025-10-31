Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Commuters cheer as Bannerghatta Road reopens after four years

The road was closed one way to facilitate the construction of two underground metro stations at Dairy Circle and Lakkasandra under Namma Metro’s Pink Line tunnel network.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 22:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 22:37 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsbannerghatta road

Follow us on :

Follow Us