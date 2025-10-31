Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala rewrites poverty story as landmark mission reaches milestone

This follows a targeted campaign that reached over 1 lakh people with food, shelter, healthcare and income.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 02:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 02:53 IST
India NewsKeralapovertyTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us