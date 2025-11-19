<p>Washington: Portugal's soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday attended a White House meeting between US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.</p>.'I’ve stopped actually eight wars…': Trump repeats claim he stopped war between India, Pakistan.<p>Trump is hosting the Saudi de facto ruler as the latter seeks to rehabilitate his global image after the 2018 killing of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi and deepen ties with Washington.</p><p>Ronaldo, who has scored over 950 goals for club and country, is contracted to play for the Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr until 2027, which is majority owned by the kingdom's Public Investment Fund.</p>