Congress to take out march to Raj Bhavan to put pressure on Guv to act on request for HDK's prosecution

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the demand is not only regarding the Kumaraswamy's case, but all pending ones in which investigation is complete, like against former BJP Ministers -- Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani, G Janardhan Reddy, and also against those from the Congress if any.