Conmen posing as government officials loot Rs 1.5 crore from lecturer’s home in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: In a daylight robbery, four unidentified men, posing as government officials, allegedly stole Rs 1.5 crore in cash and 50 grams of gold jewellery from a home on Friday morning.</p>.<p>The victims were the family of Giriraju, a lecturer.</p>.<p>The police said that the four suspects arrived at the house in a car with a fake number plate.</p>.<p>They were dressed in white shirts, appearing to be officials, and managed to gain entry into the house without resistance. Once inside, they quickly took control of the situation.</p>.<p>They immediately confiscated the mobile phones of the family members. They then instructed the family to sit in a separate area while they began searching the premises.</p>.<p>The robbers found a bag containing Rs 1.5 crore in cash, which Giriraju had reportedly brought home to purchase a plot of land. Besides the cash, the men also stole 50 grams of gold ornaments. After the heist, the thieves fled in the same car.</p>.<p>The Yelahanka police have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects.</p>