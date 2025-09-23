Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Conmen posing as government officials loot Rs 1.5 crore from lecturer’s home in Bengaluru

The police said that the four suspects arrived at the house in a car with a fake number plate.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 20:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 20:54 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimeConmen

Follow us on :

Follow Us