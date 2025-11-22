Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Donald Trump heaps praise on Zohran Mamdani and New York's future

"I feel very confident that he can do a good job," Trump said Friday afternoon in the Oval Office. "I think he is going to surprise some conservative people actually."
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 22:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 22:07 IST
World newsNew YorkDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us